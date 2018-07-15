HOUSTON - A man was shot by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy at a house party in Houston Saturday afternoon after he pointed an assault rifle at another deputy.

We're told deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road where homeowners were having a house party.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man brought an AK-47 to the home with intentions to confront a woman attending the party.

Officers gave him commands to drop the weapon but the man pointed it at one of the deputies. That's when another deputy fired one shot, striking the man, according to Gonzalez.

No deputies were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Sheriff Gonzales says suspect showed up with an AK-47, with intentions to confront a female attending the party. Officers gave him commands to drop the weapon. Gonzales says he pointed weapon at a deputy, and another deputy fired one shot striking the suspect. #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/64sfYdCICR — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 15, 2018

Officer involved shooting in north Harris County. One person sent to the hospital. Shooting happened in front of large house party. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/iS2bOBLL82 — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 15, 2018

#BREAKING @HCSOTexas deputy involved in a shooting in Northeast Harris County. @SheriffEd_HCSO says the deputy was responding to a disturbance call. He was not hurt, one person has been taken to the hospital though. Sources tell me the victim was shot in the head. #khou11 — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) July 14, 2018

