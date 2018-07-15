HOUSTON - A man was shot by a Harris County Sheriff's deputy at a house party in Houston Saturday afternoon after he pointed an assault rifle at another deputy.
We're told deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road where homeowners were having a house party.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man brought an AK-47 to the home with intentions to confront a woman attending the party.
Officers gave him commands to drop the weapon but the man pointed it at one of the deputies. That's when another deputy fired one shot, striking the man, according to Gonzalez.
No deputies were injured in the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing at this time.
