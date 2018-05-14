HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife was found alive with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a Katy-area home Monday morning.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the man was barricaded in a home located in the 2400 block of Katy-Flewellen.
After residents had cleared the area and deputies made several attempts to contact the suspect, SWAT deployed gas into the appartment. Deputies then entered the apartment, and found the suspect with a self-inflicted wound alive to the head and was transported to a local hospital.
Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said it is not clear at this time when the suspect wounded himself.
Nehls said it all began when deputies had received a call at 5 a.m. from a woman claiming that her brother had killed his wife and that he was going to kill himself.
Deputies then responded to the scene at Katy-Flewellen where the suspect lives, while deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to a scene at an apartment complex located in the 21100 block of Kingsland Boulevard.
Harris County deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman dead at the apartment complex from a gunshot wound.
Witnesses told deputies that the woman was heading to work and leaving her apartment with her current boyfriend when they were approached by her husband.
Deputies said that it was not clear how many shots were fired. The boyfriend was not injured in the fatal shooting.
Sheriff Nehls said there seemed to be some domestic issues with between the suspect and the woman over the last few days. They do have a 2-year-old child together. The child safe and was with another relative.