Sheriff Gonzalez to announce results of investigation into inmate's February death

Jaquaree Simmons, 23, died one day after a fight with a detention officer at the Harris County Jail.

At the time, the unnamed officer said Jaquaree Simmons attacked him so he fought back, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office investigators. He told investigators he struck Simmons in self-defense, causing him to fall to the floor.

Simmons, 23, was taken to the medical clinic at the jail. He was evaluated and then taken back to his cell.

The next day, on February 17, Simmons was found unresponsive in his cell. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A federal civil rights attorney representing Simmons' family said the autopsy shows he died from homicide caused by a head injury during the altercation.

Attorney Lee Merritt said Simmons suffered from mental health issues. Sheriff Gonzalez will discuss the findings of an Internal Affairs investigation into the case at a 1:30 p.m. news conference. You can watch it here or on our app and social pages.

The Houston Police Department also investigated the incident, as required by state law.