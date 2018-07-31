HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Homicide investigators are suspecting foul play in the case of a 58-year-old woman reported missing on Friday in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Rebecca Suhrheinrich did not show up for work on Friday. Investigators also found some evidence of blood inside her apartment, but she is nowhere to be found.

Her apartment is located in the 200 block of Dominion Park.

