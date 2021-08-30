Wanted: Suspect charged with murder after remains believed to be missing woman found in Brookshire, HPD says

Police believe Jordan Potts killed 21-year-old Shawtyeria Waites after meeting her at a Houston strip club. Family and friends had been searching for her.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a man charged with murder after the remains of a missing 21-year-old Houston woman were found in Brookshire.

HPD homicide detectives and FBI agents found the remains on Friday, August 27, while searching for Shawtyeria Waites, who vanished in late July.

They are waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the identity.

Jordan Potts, 26, is charged with killing Waites but he is not in custody.

Waites was last seen on July 25 after she was dropped off at The Villages at Meyerland Apartments on Chimney Rock near North Braeswood by two friends.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired August. 13.

Police earlier stated Waites was 20 at the time of her disappearance. They now say report she is 21.

According to Quannel X, Waites and her friends were invited to the apartment complex by a man they met at a strip club. Waites friends told police they dropped her off and when they came back, she was gone.

On August 13, Houston police said they found evidence that linked Potts to the case. They believe he killed Waites inside the apartment and put her body in the trunk of his vehicle and dumped it.

If you see Potts, call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).