Man charged in Houston woman's murder arrested in Oregon

Jordan Potts, 26, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Shawtyeria Waites, whose remains were found in Brookshire on Aug. 27.

HOUSTON — A Houston man charged in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old woman has been arrested in Oregon, according to Houston police.

Jordan Potts, 26, is charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Shawtyeria Waites, whose remains were found in Brookshire on Aug. 27.

Potts was arrested by the Gresham Police Department in Gresham, Ore.

HPD homicide detectives and FBI agents found the remains while searching for Waites, who vanished in late July.

While investigators are still waiting for the Medical Examiner’s Office to formally identify the remains, they said there is enough physical evidence to indicate that it was her.

Investigators said they believe Waites was killed in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road at about 8:30 p.m. on July 25.

Waites was last seen on July 25 after she was dropped off at The Villages at Meyerland Apartments on Chimney Rock near North Braeswood by two friends.

According to Quannel X, Waites and her friends were invited to the apartment complex by a man they met at a strip club. Waites friends told police they dropped her off and when they came back, she was gone.

On Aug. 13, Houston police said they found evidence that linked Potts to the case. They believe he killed Waites inside the apartment and put her body in the trunk of his vehicle and dumped it.