Shawtyeria Waites case: Gas can, shovel, blood found in suspect's car, court records reveal

Jordan Potts, the suspect in this case, has been charged with murder and remains in jail with a $1 million bond.

We are learning more details surrounding the murder of Shawtyeria Waites, the 21-year-old woman who was killed after meeting a man at a Meyerland-area apartment in July.

Newly released court documents reveal investigators found a gas can, shovel and blood in Jordan Potts' car, the accused suspect, during the search for Waites.

If you remember, Waites was first considered a missing person before her remains were found in Brookshire on Aug. 27.

Waites' friend told police she drove Waites to the Villages of Meyerland Apartments on July 25 where she meet Potts. The friend told police that Waites asked her to wait in the car and she would be right back. The friend said she waited for over an hour and even tried calling Waites, but her phone went straight to voicemail.

According to court documents, while Waites was with Potts, one of Potts' neighbors heard loud noises coming from his apartment. The neighbor described hearing a woman screaming, court documents read.

That neighbor called police because he thought something weird was going on and when police arrived, Potts said the noise was from a video game, according to court documents.

At this same time, Waites' friend, who was waiting for her in the car, walked to Potts' apartment and told police she was looking for her friend. Court documents read that police didn't look any further into the disappearance of Waites until she was officially reported missing.

On August 19, investigators obtained a search warrant to look through Potts' car and they found a shovel, gas can and blood in the trunk.

Investigators also obtained a search warrant for Potts' phone and were able to use it to track the whereabouts of Waites' remains,

The investigation later determined that Potts allegedly killed Waites inside of his apartment and dumped her body into the trunk of his car. He then reportedly dumped her remains in Brookshire.