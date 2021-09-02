Driver charged with manslaughter in Deputy Sgt. Bruce Watson's death

Floribeth Sandoval-Benjume has been charged with manslaughter in the death of Sgt. Bruce Watson, Pearland police say.

PEARLAND, Texas — A woman has been charged in connection the death of Harris County sheriff’s deputy during a crash in last month.

Floribeth Sandoval-Benjume was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter in the death of Sgt. Bruce Watson, the Pearland Police Department announced.

Editor's Note: The video above is from the initial report of Sgt. Bruce Watson's death on Jan. 2.

Investigators said Sandoval-Benjume struck Sgt. Watson as as he rode his motorcycle in the intersection of Shadow Creek Parkway and Kingsley Drive on Jan. 2. He died as a result of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Watson was a 20-year veteran with the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalaz said Sgt. Watson had completed a funeral motorcycle-escort and was on his way home when he was involved in the crash. He was taken by Life Flight to the hospital where he died.

"Sgt. Watson served his community with honor and distinction, and we ask for everyone to lift his family in prayer during this difficult time,” the sheriff said at the time of his death.

Sgt. Watson, 51, was assigned to the Patrol Support Services Bureau and worked the night shift at the Emergency Dispatch Center. He joined the sheriff’s office in March 2000 and previously served as a Detention Sergeant in the Harris County Jail, a patrol field training officer and an instructor at the training academy.

Sgt. Watson was also a proud U.S. Army veteran.

Sgt. Watson is survived by his wife, a Houston Police Department Officer, and his three adult children, two daughters and a son.