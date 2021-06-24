Have you seen him? Man wanted after being accused of sexual assault of a child in Edgebrook area

Police said Leon James sexually assaulted a child in November 2017.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department wants everyone to be on the lookout for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child in November 2017.

Leon James allegedly sexually assaulted the child in the 100 block of E. Edgebrook Drive, which is near South Houston. An investigation into the assault didn't happen until February 2018 when the victim told police about the abuse.

James is described as a Hispanic man who is 40 years old and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall. He weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you know of James' whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that will lead to an arrest. You can also submit tips online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.