HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The toxicology report is in for the school bus driver who was accused of driving while intoxicated with students on her bus.

According to the report, Linda Sue Godejohn had aminoclonazepam, clonazepam, meprobamate and carisoprodol in he system. Most of these drugs are used to prevent anxiety, pain and seizures, according to WebMD.

Godejohn was taken into custody on May 30 near Aldine Westfield and Hirschfield Road after several people spotted her driving erratically and called 911 to report it.

One parent followed the bus, ordered Godejohn to stop and waited on deputies to get to the scene.

Deputies said Godejohn showed signs of intoxication and a field sobriety test was administered. She told deputies at the scene that she did not feel well but refused to be taken to the hospital.

She was arrested after failing the field sobriety test.

When she was released from jail, she told the media she wasn’t intoxicated at the time of her arrest but instead insisted she was just sick from something she ate.

“I got something from the school to eat, and it had made me sick – a doughnut,” said Godejohn. “My stomach was jus hurting so bad that my wheel fell off the – the thing, the curb. And that’s all it was. And going at 45 miles per hour, it’s gonna whip back.”

She also said she failed the field sobriety test because it's hard.

Godejohn was originally charged with driving while intoxicated, but her charges were upgraded to driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age.

Godejohn is out of jail on bond. Her next court date is scheduled for Aug 6.

She was contracted by YES Prep Public Schools who expressed their frustrations if the allegations are true.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM