Serial sexual assault suspect preyed on patients at his treatment facility, Houston police say

Michael Hubacek is charged in three cases and is being questioned about others dating back to 2016.

HOUSTON — Houston police say they've arrested a "serial sexual assault" suspect who preyed on victims of a treatment facility he once owned.

Michael Ray Hubacek, 42, was arrested on Wednesday and has been charged in three sexual assault incidents.

Hubacek is charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault and one count of sexual assault.

Investigators say Hubacek targeted women who sought treatment for addiction at his facility. They say he invited them to his home and gave them drugs or alcohol before attacking them.

One of the cases happened in 2018. Hubacek was questioned then but claimed the encounter was consensual.

The victim didn't go to the hospital for a rape kit so there wasn't enough evidence to charge him.

“Because they are a vulnerable population …, people don’t believe them. Society doesn’t believe them," Detective Baker said. "We have to change that narrative. We have to change that thinking.”

After Hubacek was charged in a recent case, the Harris County district attorney reviewed the 2018 case and accepted charges.

Hubacek is being questioned in similar cases dating back as far as 2016.