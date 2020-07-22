HPD: Serial robber uses online selling apps to find victims before assaulting them in northwest Houston parking lot

HPD says he meets his victims in the same parking lot on Pinemont near Antoine Drive each time after connecting with them through apps like OfferUp or LetGo.

HOUSTON — A man accused of robbing several people selling items online on different occasions after offering to buy their product is wanted by authorities, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators said the suspect met his victims inside the same parking lot during each incident.

HPD released video and photos of the man Wednesday in hope it will lead him being identified before another victim is targeted.

He would reportedly reach out to them on apps like OfferUp, Let Go and the Facebook Market Place and then arrange a meeting with them for the sale at 5820 Pinemont in northwest Houston.

The most recent incident happened at 1:30 p.m. on June 25 and involved a woman who was selling a purse online.

She wanted to do the sale in a more public area, so instead of meeting him on Pinemont, they met at a nearby Food Town parking lot. During their interaction, police said she hand him her purse and then he quickly ran off.

Luckily, a person with the victim was able to get a picture of the suspect before he escaped.

He had robbed another woman selling a purse at 3:30 p.m. June 9 at that parking lot on Pinemont. That time, the woman decided to stay inside her vehicle. Police said he punched her in the face as she handed the bag to him and then ran off.

There were two more incidents that happened on May 30 and June 3.

In both incidents, the victims met with the man in the parking lot on Pinemont where they handed him a cellphone so he could inspect it. Police said the man would put his SIM card into the phone to see if it worked before making a run for it.

However, during the May 30 incident, the man punched the victim in the face and the two got into a brawl. The victim was able to get the phone back and threw it under his car so the man wouldn’t get it. The man then ran off.

If you have any information that could help police with these cases, please call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).