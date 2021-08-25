Woman using walker killed in crosswalk by hit-and-run driver, Houston police say

Police are looking for a driver in a Lincoln sedan.

HOUSTON — A woman was struck and killed by a driver who then fled the scene early Wednesday on Houston’s south side.

It happened around 12 a.m. in the 5400 block of Selinsky at MLK, Houston police said.

Police believe the victim, a woman in her 50s who was using a walker, was in the crosswalk heading eastbound in the intersection. That’s when a late-2000s, black Lincoln MKZ sedan with a silver stripe on the side hit the woman and then kept going.

The woman died at the scene.

Police believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.