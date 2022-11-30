Self-defense for runners: How to stay safe

With so many recent attacks on female joggers across the country, our Steph Simmons enlisted the help of a self-defense expert to teach you how to stay safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — It's cooler in Houston which means the running season is in full swing. Many women who take those late-night and early-morning jogs say safety is often top of mind.

With so many recent attacks on female joggers across the country, KHOU 11 anchor Steph Simmons enlisted the help of a self-defense expert to teach you how to stay safe.

It could happen to anyone, especially a female. It happened to Eliza Fletcher and countless others. Women, who were attacked, robbed, sexually assaulted, and even murdered, while jogging.

RELATED:

How can you avoid becoming a victim or fend off an attacker? For answers, we went to self-defense expert Trea Drake with Krav Maga Houston.

“First and foremost, it's making sure that you are internally aware,” he said. “Really understanding your beliefs and making sure that we don't have beliefs like everyone is inherently good, so when I go on this run, I don't have anything to worry about.”

Many joggers have started carrying weapons. Based on Amazon searches, the most popular for females include:

The hand strap pepper gel

A stun gun

A mini pocket clip knife.

All received top ratings, and cost under $10.

“Really what it comes down to, whether it's mace or a gun or a knife, whatever it might be, you have to practice with it, you have to test it and you have to test it under stress, under pressure, in order to be effective with it, period,” Drake said.

Self-defense techniques can also be lifesaving. Drake said rule No. 1 is to prevent the attacker from picking you up. Then hit them where it counts.

If the shock of an attack causes you to forget your training, Drake said to remember this one thing: hit your attacker in the bladder, not the groin.

“It hurts instantly,” he said, “Whereas a groin strike, oftentimes there's a delay before it hurts.”

The bottom line is don't rely on a weapon to save you, and learn these basic self-defense techniques.