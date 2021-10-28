HPD: 2 men accused of burglarizing 24 cars, firing at Harris County deputy in a single night

Houston police released surveillance footage of the suspects who escaped after firing at a deputy who lives inside the neighborhood.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for suspects accused of breaking into dozens of vehicles and shooting at an off-duty sheriff's deputy inside a neighborhood in a single night.

Investigators said they're connected to at least 24 vehicle burglaries. They're also accused firing multiple times at a Harris County deputy, who was not struck.

The police department tweeted security footage Thursday of the two men they believe to be responsible.

It happened in the 14400 block of Stone Park Road, where police said the deputy lives. A neighbor texted the deputy about two men walking around at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct 19. The neighbor believed those men had broken into their vehicles in the past.

Police said the deputy put on a reflective law enforcement hoodie and a service belt before he went outside.

The deputy was talking to his neighbor when he saw the men walking down the street. He went to approach them, but the two ran and got into a vehicle on Twin Twist Court. The deputy then tried to follow them in his personal vehicle but stopped after the men opened fire.

WANTED: These suspects are sought for shooting at a @HCSOTexas deputy at 14400 Stone Park Dr. & at least 24 car burglaries on Oct. 3.



Call HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence 713-308-8800 or @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS with info



More info==>https://t.co/samZr9Z5Rd #HouNews pic.twitter.com/DRkg66k0fL — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 28, 2021

Police said further investigations tied the suspects to a vehicle theft on Fondren Road. HPD has no information on who they are outside of what can be seen in the security video.

If captured, the suspects could face multiple charges, including aggravated assault for firing at the sheriff's deputy.