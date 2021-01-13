Watch live: HPD Chief Acevedo said there will be heavy police presence in Houston in days leading up to inauguration

The police chief’s briefing comes a week after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol resulting in a deadly riot.

HOUSTON — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo says HPD is taking steps to ensure public safety at local assemblies leading up to the presidential inauguration.

The press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. and can be streamed in the player above.

The police chief’s briefing comes a week after pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol resulting in a deadly riot.

The FBI is investigating a tip that protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols in the days leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

State Capitol security

In Texas, the 87th Texas legislative session got underway Tuesday and new security measures were in place.

Rep. Armando Walle said the Texas Department of Public Safety is increasing the presence of their troopers on the state capitol grounds.

"There’s already outwardly groups that are posting on social media that they are going to come march onto capitol grounds, which is their constitutional right," Walle said.

U.S. Capitol security

Hundreds of National Guard troops waited inside the Capitol Visitor's Center early Wednesday morning to reinforce security at the complex, exactly one week after Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol.