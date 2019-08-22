HOUSTON — Police are looking for the man who shot a security guard during a disturbance in a southeast Houston parking lot.

Houston police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the 11400 block of Fuqua.

A security guard said he approached a man and woman who were causing a disturbance outside a shopping center. The man opened fire on the guard, shooting him. The guard returned fire, but it’s not known if the suspect was wounded.

The man and woman fled the scene, leaving the wounded guard behind.

A short time later police located the suspect’s vehicle and the woman, but the suspect was not immediately located. He remains on the run at this time.

The security guard was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about this crime should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

