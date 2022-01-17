HPD: Security guard tackles gunman during poker room robbery

Police say the gunman's rifle went off several times during the scuffle with the security guard.

HOUSTON — A man was arrested after he attempted to rob a poker room and was tackled by a security guard early Monday, according to Houston police.

This happened just after 1 a.m. in the 9200 block of Richmond.

Houston police said they responded to a report of a robbery in progress. Initially it was reported that multiple people may have been shot.

Investigators said the suspect entered the front door of the poker room armed with a rifle and told everyone he was holding up the place.

The security guard was able to get around the gunman, and they started fighting over the rifle, police said. That is when the rifle went off several times before the guard and others were able to subdue the gunman.

There were around 45 to 50 people inside the business at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported.

Mid West officers are at a robbery scene 9200 Richmond. Suspect with a rifle tried to rob a business and was tackled by a security officer. Rifle discharged during the struggle but no none was hit. Suspect is in custody. 202 pic.twitter.com/M4R2WlbeWo — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 17, 2022