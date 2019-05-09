HOUSTON — A security guard is expected to be OK after he was shot outside of a cabaret in northwest Houston overnight.

This happened around 3:30 a.m. outside of club located in the 1000 block of West Rankin Way.

Houston police say a security guard at the business was nearing the end of his shift when he got into his vehicle and was waiting for the of the employees to leave for the night. Then a known patron of the bar approached him and open fire on the guard.

The security guard was shot in the finger and in his left arm, police said. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say there was no altercation or prior incident between the patron and the guard leading up to the shooting. They are still trying to determine a motive.

Police are still gathering more information from witnesses.

No one is in custody at this time.

