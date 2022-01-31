HPD: Security guard shot after breaking up fight outside bar near TSU; suspects on the run

The unknown suspects got away in a black Chevy Avalanche. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

HOUSTON — A security guard was shot late Sunday night outside a bar near Texas Southern University.

This happened in the parking lot of The Locker Room, which is located in the 4700 block of Ennis.

Police said the shooting first started off as a disturbance between several people in the parking lot. A security guard broke up the fight and everyone eventually left the area.

The unknown suspects got into a black Chevy Avalanche and left the location before making a U-turn and shooting at the security guard who broke up the fight, police said. He was hit in the abdomen and taken to the hospital where he was listed as stable.

Another security guard was on scene and started shooting at the suspects after shots were fired. It's unknown if anyone was hit.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving westbound on Blodgett headed towards Highway 288.

Police are asking anyone with information on this shooting or information on the suspects, to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.