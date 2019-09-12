HOUSTON — A security guard was taken to the hospital after he was shot while on the job in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting was reported after 3 a.m. Monday in the 9200 block of Pagewood, near Fondren and Richmond.

According to Houston police, the security guard was chasing a suspect caught breaking into a vehicle. The suspect opened fire on the guard, shooting him in the chest and elbow.

Police said the first officer on the scene saw the flash of the gunfire in the distance, but the suspect managed to get away. Police are currently searching for him. A description of the gunman was not immediately available.

The victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. He appeared to be alert and talking as he was loaded into an ambulance.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter