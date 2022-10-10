HPD: Security guard had several encounters with man prior to deadly shooting

Police said the security guard and the man knew each other and that she had several encounters with him.

HOUSTON — A security guard shot and killed a man after she got off duty from a nearby apartment complex early Monday, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 2:30 a.m. outside a Shell gas station on Westheimer Road near Fondren in the Westchase area.

Houston police said the man who died pulled a gun on the security guard who had just gotten off work and was waiting for her ride at the gas station. When police arrived at the scene, they found the man who had been shot dead outside the gas station.

Police said the security guard and the man knew each other and that she had several encounters with him. He is said to have been known to cause issues at the apartment complex she works at. There have been several police reports filed on him.

Police said the man saw the security guard at the gas station and walked up to her. There was some sort of verbal exchange when he pulled a gun on her.

The woman pulled her gun and shot him once, police said. The security guard was not hurt in the incident and was in uniform. She is cooperating with investigators.

Right now, it's unclear if she'll face any charges. Police said there is good surveillance footage from this gas station of how this all played out that they'll be reviewing.