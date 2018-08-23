HOUSTON — A viral video of a suspect resisting arrest when a Houston police officer tried to handcuff him has cost a security guard her job, according to the President of the police officer's union.

The guard was seen in the video taping the incident with her cell phone instead of helping the officer. That infuriated a lot of people including HPOU President Joe Gamaldi who called her a "disgrace.'

"I contacted security company that employed the security guard. They handled the issue swiftly, she is no longer employed w/the company," Gamaldi tweeted.

Gamaldi said the judge increased the suspect's bond from $1,000 to $50,000 after a public outcry.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said Tuesday he believes his officers acted in a “measured manner" during the arrest.

Davon Miller, 17, was arrested and charged with disarming a police officer. He also faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say Miller was pulled over on Rankin Road Monday evening as part of an investigation into a shooting case.

They say Miller tried to run away, then began resisting as the officer tried to handcuff him. The suspect then grabbed the officer’s holster so the officer knocked his hand away, according to HPD.

A civilian helped the officer and they were able to get Miller in handcuffs.

A man named Folk Mailrt Hudson also shot video of the arrest. His Facebook post with the video has been viewed more than 236,000 times.

