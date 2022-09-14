Shooter on the run after security guard shot, killed outside Club Onyx, HPD says

Investigators said the incident started when the shooter was asked to leave after arguing about his girlfriend.

HOUSTON — Police are searching for a gunman after a security guard working at Club Onyx was shot and killed early Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the suspected shooter and the SUV he left in following the deadly shooting.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with black rims and a paper tag license plate.

What happened

This happened just after 3 a.m. at the club on Bering Drive near Richmond Avenue just west of the Galleria area.

Houston police said investigators are still gathering details but here is what has been released so far. They said the deadly incident started when a man got into an argument about his girlfriend. It is unclear who he got into an argument with but one security guard asked him to leave the club.

However, before the man left, police said he was brandishing a rifle before getting into his SUV and driving away, police said.

Police said the gunman came back and that is when a second security guard stepped out onto the street and asked him to leave again. The gunman then opened fire on the security guard from his SUV, hitting him in the torso before taking off again.

The first security guard opened fire on the suspected shooter's SUV as it sped away, police said.

The security guard who had been shot was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

BREAKING: A civilian security guard shot & killed @ClubOnyxHouston — the shooter now on the run.

Police say this all started when the security guard asked a man who got into an argument over girlfriend to leave, that man brandished a gun, left in his car, but came back… @KHOU pic.twitter.com/LsActQdeKI — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) September 14, 2022