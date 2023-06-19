HCSO: Game room security guard killed during fight in northwest Harris County

Investigators are working to determine if the gunman was familiar with the game room prior to the deadly shooting.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A search for a gunman is underway after a game room security guard was killed in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday on FM 1960 near Greenwood Forest Drive.

Investigators said a man entered the game room with the intent to rob it before a fight started between the man and the security guard, which spilled out into the parking lot. At some point, the man then pulled out a gun and shot the security guard several times before leaving the area in a dark car.

The security guard was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, investigators are working to determine if the gunman was familiar with the game room prior to the deadly shooting.

"Typically, these types of places, they usually know their patrons before they let them in," HCSO Sgt. Sidney Miller said. "We're trying to figure all that out."