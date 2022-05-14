All three teens were being held for various felonies.

RED RIVER PARISH, La. — Three teenagers escaped from the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish with the help of a security guard.

According to the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office, surveillance video shows the guard, 21-year-old Victoria Tune, driving the three teenagers out of the juvenile detention center.

All three teens were being held for various felonies.

TyJuan Lafitte,17, is charged with attempted first-degree murder

Na'Varaya Lane, 15, is charged with attempted second-degree murder

Jeremiah Durham, 17, is charged with armed robbery.

All three escapees were last seen wearing orange jumpsuits.

A warrant has been issued for Tune's arrest as well.

Police described the escape car as a white 2010 Pontiac G6 with Louisiana license plate VWY295. Police say the vehicle is missing its rear bumper.

Anyone with information on the escapees and Tune is asked to call the Red River Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-932-4221.