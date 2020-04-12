Security guard fatally shot at game room in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are looking for whoever is responsible for fatally shooting a man at a game room on the southeast side late Thursday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for whoever is responsible for fatally shooting a man at a game room on the southeast side late Thursday night.

Police arrived and found the victim dead at the scene. Investigators said overnight they believe the man was guarding an illegal game room that was the target of robbers.

Shooting/Homicide: 7000 Lawndale Security guard shot deceased. #hounews CC8 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 4, 2020

Inside the building there are several gaming machines, police said.

Detectives said what they've gathered so far is a black truck pulled up out front to rob the place — they pulled out a gun and shot the security guard multiple times.

Police have not released the victim’s identity, but they said he was in his 50s.

Police said they are investigating not just the homicide but also the suspected illegal gaming room.