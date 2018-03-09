HOUSTON – Police are investigating a stabbing of a woman who was found behind a store next to a trash bin overnight.

Houston police say this happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fallas Grocery Store Shopping Center at Broadway and Bellfort in southeast Houston.

A security guard was making his rounds when he noticed the victim near a dumpster. Police said the victim had multiple stab wounds in her neck and chest.

The victim was transported to a local hospital serious but stable condition.

