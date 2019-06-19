HOUSTON — A security guard faces a murder charge after police say he shot and killed a man outside of a washateria Tuesday night.

The name of the security guard and the victim has not been released yet.

This happened around 9 p.m. in the 8200 block of Broadway Street in southeast Houston.

Houston police and firefighters responded at that time to a report of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A security guard at the scene told police he was patrolling the property and had ordered the man not to come back the day before. However, the man returned Tuesday night and was seen taking trash out of a Dumpster.

The security guard says he asked the man to leave the property, but he refused and became aggressive. The man then came at the security guard in “a threatening manner,” according to the security guard.

The security guard told police he fired once, striking and killing the man.

The business was open at the time of the shooting, but no one else was injured.

Police say they are waiting for management of the washateria to arrive at the scene so they can share surveillance video of the incident.

ALSO POPULAR OM KHOU.COM