LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A second victim in the Liberty County shooting died Saturday at a Conroe hospital, Pct. 6 Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller said.

Fuller identified all of the victims in Wednesday's deadly shooting.

Toni Kelly, 61, was shot and killed Wednesday.

David Grubbs, who owned B Dependable Plumbing where the shooting happened, was shot once in the head. He died Saturday in Conroe.

His brother, Chris Grubbs, was also shot and is still recovering.

KHOU 11 News reported Saturday Deputy Richard E. Whitten, with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, is making progress. He was shot in the neck and remains in serious but stable condition.

Pavol Vido, who authorities said shot all four victims, shot and killed himself as he was confronted by deputies.

