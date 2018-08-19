HOUSTON — Investigators with the constable's office identified a second suspect in a violent robbery attack outside of a business Friday in northwest Houston.

They're asking 27-year-old Travonn Johnson to turn himself in. He's wanted for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

A woman who Johnson is accused of running over underwent surgeries and is hospitalized in stable condition, according to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office.

Davis Dowell Mitchell, 31, was arrested at the scene. He is still in jail after his bail was denied Saturday.

Johnson is believed to be the suspect who drove up during the robbery and attack in a black Chrysler 300 before beating both victims and running them over with the vehicle, investigators say.

“We would encourage Travonn Johnson to turn himself in to law enforcement. The teams of law enforcement that are currently looking for him are not helpless citizens, and will approach him as the suspected violent individual he is,” Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman said in a news release.

The attack, which happened in the 23200 block of Highway 290, was captured on surveillance video.

Herman said investigators are zeroing in on other possible suspects in the robbery as well.

