PASADENA, Texas -- The Pasadena home where a mom was critically wounded on Wednesday morning was shot at for a second day in a row, police confirm.

City spokesman Vance Mitchell told KHOU 11 News that police were back at the home early Thursday before 2 a.m. after someone fired shots again.

No one was hurt in the second drive-by.

Police said they are looking for a black pickup truck, but a more detailed description of the suspect or suspects has not been released.

The home is located in the 1400 block of Cactus Street.

It was early Wednesday morning, also before 2 a.m., when the first shooting happened.

“A vehicle went by this location and fired multiple rounds into a house,” said Mitchell. “A female, who became the victim, she was shot one time in the head. She’s been Life Flighted to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she’s listed in critical condition.”

Police said the 28-year-old woman was in the home with a man and one of their young children at the time. There were no other injuries reported, however.

