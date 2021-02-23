Search underway for suspect who intentionally rammed police officer’s car in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy constables in the Acres Home area are looking for the driver who rammed a police officer and ran them off the road early Tuesday morning.
Harris County Pct. 1 reported that the incident happened in the 10900 block of W. Montgomery.
An Aldine ISD police cruiser was heading northbound when the suspect pulled up along side and started slamming into the right side of their vehicle. The officer’s car hit a concrete wall and came to a stop in the backyard of a residence.
The suspect fled the scene. They were driving a newer model black Chevrolet Camaro with “significant front left side damage” and a broken windshield, deputies said.
The officer who was hit was not seriously hurt.
You can call Constable Alan Rosen's dispatchers at 713-755-7628 if you see a vehicle that matches this description or call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information that could help investigators.