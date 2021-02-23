Search underway for suspect who intentionally rammed police officer’s car in NW Harris County

Thankfully the officer who was hit was not seriously hurt.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Deputy constables in the Acres Home area are looking for the driver who rammed a police officer and ran them off the road early Tuesday morning.

An Aldine ISD police cruiser was heading northbound when the suspect pulled up along side and started slamming into the right side of their vehicle. The officer’s car hit a concrete wall and came to a stop in the backyard of a residence.

Pics of the scene and damaged @AldineISD police vehicle. Again, officer suffered minor injuries. Call our dispatch at (713) 755-7628 if you see a black Camaro w/ heavy front end/side damage. #hounews pic.twitter.com/mtOQ0t9dUx — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) February 23, 2021

The suspect fled the scene. They were driving a newer model black Chevrolet Camaro with “significant front left side damage” and a broken windshield, deputies said.

The officer who was hit was not seriously hurt.