HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A search in underway for an armed man after a deputy responded to a call of suspicious vehicle in the North Area.

This started just after 8 a.m. in the 13400 block of Castilian Drive near Uvalde.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy located the car and the occupants and at some point, the deputy opened fire on them.

One occupant was taken into custody and deputies are searching for the other who is said to be armed with a pistol. The sheriff described him as a Hispanic male in his late teens/early 20s wearing camouflage pants and red shirt.

Initially, the sheriff said the suspect fired on the deputy, but that was not the case.

No injuries have been reported.

