HOUSTON – A high-speed chase came to an end Thursday in southwest Houston where police are searching backyards for a man who may be connected to an aggravated robbery case.

Houston Police said an officer tried to stop a driver for speeding on Fuqua Street. The driver took off with police chasing behind. That chase ended when the man lost control while turning into a subdivision.

The driver of the car, which police say was stolen, was wrecked on Ridgecroft Road.

HPD said the man then jumped a fence, tossed a gun and then took off running. Police don’t have a good description of the man, other than he was last seen wearing a gray hoodie.

