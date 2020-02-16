HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with finding a 5-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen in southwest Houston.
The child is wearing a yellow polo shirt and jeans.
The car was stolen at 11422 Southwest Freeway – which is a shopping center that sits on the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and W Bellfort Ave.
Houston police believe the stolen car is headed northbound on the Southwest Freeway.
The car stolen is a 2009 black Toyota Corrolla with paper tag #57887Y6. The car has tape around the side views mirrors and a dent on the driver's side door.
Houston police said if you find the child take him to a nearby fire station or call 911.
