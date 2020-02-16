HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with finding a 5-year-old boy who was inside a car that was stolen in southwest Houston.

The child is wearing a yellow polo shirt and jeans.

Houston police looking for young child who was inside car that was stolen in southwest Houston

Houston police

The car was stolen at 11422 Southwest Freeway – which is a shopping center that sits on the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and W Bellfort Ave.

Houston police believe the stolen car is headed northbound on the Southwest Freeway.

The car stolen is a 2009 black Toyota Corrolla with paper tag #57887Y6. The car has tape around the side views mirrors and a dent on the driver's side door.

Houston police said if you find the child take him to a nearby fire station or call 911.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM