HOUSTON — A person was shot during a robbery outside an east Houston gas station late Monday night, police said.

It happened at the Shell in the 8100 block of I-10, the East Freeway, at about 11:50 p.m.

Houston police said two armed men approached two people at the gas station, who had just gotten off work, and demanded a phone, wallet, keys and money. The victims fled on foot as the gunmen opened fire, shooting one of them.

The wounded victim is expected to survive as of last check. The second victim was not hurt.

The gunmen got away in an unknown vehicle.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information about this crime.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

