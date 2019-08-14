HOUSTON — Houston Crime Stoppers issued a cry to the public on Wednesday hoping someone will know the whereabouts of a man accused in a 2017 sexual assault.

The Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division is trying to locate Fabio Lopez, 43, who is wanted for the charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

It was Nov. 18, 2017 when police were called to the 100 block of West Dyna. A young child told investigators that they were sexually abused by Lopez.

Police describe Lopez as being approximately four feet nine inches tall, 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crimestoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM