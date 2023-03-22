Man charged with murder after his dad found dead in Galveston

Craig Fitzgerald was found dead on March 7 inside a home in Galveston. His son, Sean O'Connor Fitzgerald, has been charged with his murder.

GALVESTON, Texas — A man has been charged with murder after his father was found dead in a home in Galveston earlier this month.

According to authorities, Sean O'Connor Fitzgerald, 29, was in custody Wednesday for unrelated charges in Harris County. Galveston police said once those charges are disposed of, Sean would be transferred to Galveston County Jail for the murder charge, which holds a $250,000 bond.

What happened

Galveston police said officers were called to the 8000 block of Seawall Boulevard, which is near 79th Street, for a death investigation on March 7.

When they got there, detectives said they quickly realized the man who was dead, later identified as Craig Fitzgerald, 65, didn't die of natural causes.

Craig Fitzgerald was Sean Fitzgerald's father.

After an investigation, a warrant was filed against Sean Fitzgerald for the murder of his father.