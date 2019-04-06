Editor's note: The raw video above is the bus driver's statement to the media the day after her arrest in late May 2019.

HOUSTON -- The school bus driver arrested last week on accusations that she was driving while intoxicated with students on her bus is now facing upgraded charges, according to the constable's office that arrested her.

"The charges against the suspected drunk bus driver Linda Sue Godejohn have been upgraded to Driving while Intoxicated with child under 15 years of age in vehicle," Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 tweeted Tuesday.

Herman's office tells KHOU 11 News the charges were upgraded after investigators were able to speak with witnesses. At the time of her arrest, the students on her bus were already put on another bus and had left the scene.

She was released from jail last week after paying $100 bond and spoke to the media shortly after. Godejohn claimed she wasn't intoxicated at the time of her arrest but instead insisted she was just sick from something she ate.

"I got something from the school to eat, and it had made me sick - a doughnut," said Linda Sue Godejohn. "My stomach was just hurting so bad that my wheel feel off the - the thing, the curb. And that's all it was. And going at 45 miles per hour, it's gonna whip back."

She also said she failed the field sobriety test because it's hard, demonstrating how she couldn't "even do it right now."

Deputies obtained a warrant to test her blood and the specimen was delivered to the Harris County Medical Examiner's Office for analysis. The results of that analysis had not come in yet as of Tuesday.

YES Prep, the school system she was contracted to drive for, released a statement last week expressing frustration if the allegations are true.

