Take a drive through any Houston neighborhood and you'll see the signs up.

"Right now everybody's looking for a rental," said realtor Bobette Gonzalez. "It's the time to move and get your kids ready for school next year."

Gonzalez says people are on the hunt for that sweet deal so scammers are on the prowl too.

"They're using real listings, changing the phone number and changing the name of the owners, so people think they're getting a really good deal in the area," said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez says in the last few months several of her listings have been hacked, altered and posted on places like Facebook and Zumper.com.

One house on Inwood Dr. is on the market for $2350 a month. The scammer posted it for $800.

"People are knocking on my listings, interrupting people's lives without an agent and that could be dangerous," said Gonzalez.

The hacked listing has been a huge headache for everyone involved, especially the family that lives here. They've had to put a sign on the door to get people to stop knocking.

The sign warns interested renters it's fraud and asks them to contact the realtor if they're still interested before wiring a scammer any money.

"They wire their money and they never get their money back," said Gonzalez. "And they never get the key to the house."

There are key warning signs to look for to spot a fake ad. Scammers spell out the contact number instead of using numerical digits and you can always check property records.

"If you look at the name they put on there and then go to HCAD.org, and look up the name of the owner on there, they don't match," said Gonzalez. "That would be another place I would look if I was a realtor."

It's a red flag that could save you time and more importantly money.

Gonzalez advises folks to rely only on trusted websites. She says the best website in the Houston area is www.har.com.

