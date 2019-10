HOUSTON — Chief Art Acevedo is warning homeowners to beware of a scammer who’s posing as a Houston police officer to get money.

Chief Acevedo said the suspect is using Central Division’s phone number to call people and tell them that they need to send money, or they will get arrested.

One person was scammed out of $28,000.

The chief said police will never call anyone’s home to ask for money.

