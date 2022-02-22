Sara Goodwin update: Man charged with murder in death of missing 18-year-old

Sara Goodwin, 18, had been reported missing since Feb. 6. Henry David Cossette is accused of strangling her to death.

HOUSTON — A 27-year-old old man has been charged in connection with the death of an 18-year-old woman who had been reported missing since Feb. 6.

According to court documents, Henry David Cossette is charged with murder in the death of Sara Goodwin. He is also charged with arson for setting fired to his apartment on Feb. 19.

Cossette is accused of strangling Goodwin to death, court documents state. He was arrested on Sunday.

Just last week, family and friends of Goodwin were asking for the community’s help in finding the missing teen, who had last been seen in the S. Course Drive and Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston.

Those close to Goodwin sought the help of local activist Quanell X, who held a press conference on Thursday, explaining how they believed Goodwin was taken against her will.

Goodwin’s friends were able to recover her cell phone at the Victoria Park Apartment Complex on S. Corner St. The group held search efforts at the apartment complex on Thursday. They passed out missing person flyers.

At that time, they said they had gotten little to no help from investigators.

Surveillance video they were able to get from a nearby car dealership showed the 18-year-old getting into a car. The car was described as a 2015 to 2017 four-door, gray Honda CRV.

Quanell X said the car has been seen by sex workers in the area who say the person inside had a gun.

“That same vehicle was seen cruising around after Sara’s abduction,” he said.

Goodwin’s friend, Jessica Finn said the teen was involved in sex work. She stressed there’s more to her friend than that.

"She a has a 15-year-old brother that she will die for ... that she basically raises,” Finn said.

Finn said Goodwin was a daughter and a loving sister who had hoped to bring back home.