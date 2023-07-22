Man charged with murder admitted to police he killed his girlfriend after arguing about infidelity

Houston police found the man with a gun and blood on his body when he allegedly admitted to the shooting.

HOUSTON — A man accused of killing his girlfriend in northeast Houston remains in jail after having his bond set.

Santiago Vallejo Jr., 39, is charged with murder after he was arrested in the deadly shooting on Sandra Street late Thursday night. His bond was set at $250,000.

Court records revealed Vallejo allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend during an argument. According to Houston police, the couple had been together for less than a month and were moving in together into a newly built house.

When officers responded to the shooting, they found Vallejo's girlfriend covered in blood on the ground outside of the front door. She was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to court documents.

Vallejo was allegedly found with blood on his body and in possession of a gun. Police said he admitted to them that he shot and killed his girlfriend following an argument about infidelity. The woman's son also heard the shooting but didn't witness it, according to HPD.

Vallejo is due back in court on Monday.

Domestic and family violence cases in the Houston area have increased at an alarming rate. Victims often suffer in silence because they feel scared, helpless or ashamed.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, here are some discreet ways to reach out for help.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24-hour hotline for victims of domestic violence at 713-528-2121 or 1-800-256-0551.

The Family Time Crisis Center can also be reached 24 hours a day at 281-446-2615.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).