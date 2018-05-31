ALVIN, Texas – Mayors of both Santa Fe and Alvin praise the resilience of their communities in a vigil honoring victims of the deadly school shooting.

United in prayer, faith leaders from across Alvin shared their condolences, as a sign of support Wednesday night.

If you know anything about the Alvin and Santa Fe area, you know how faith has played an important role in helping families grieve.

Amanda Jannett is a Santa Fe High School alumni and mother who says it was important for her to be among other people still trying to grasp what happened at her former school.

During the singing of Amazing Grace, Jannett held her daughter tight and later tells us the song overwhelmed her with emotion.

“I love school just as she does, and I want to know that she can go to school, love it and not fear it,” Jannett said.

Jannettt was one of more than one hundred who gathered at National Oak Park in Alvin.

Mayor of Alvin, Paul Horn was among the first to speak, telling everyone how much it meant to him to see his community offer their support.

Following him were a long list of church leaders who prayed for the first responders, families, teachers and even the alleged shooter

“I didn’t know the families, but I feel for them and right now we’re a little broken. But we will get there. We will get back to where we were,” Jannett said.

One pastor who spoke said as much as the vigils offer healing, he hopes this is the last time his community meets under these circumstances. He instead called on our elected officials to find the courage to bring change that offers protection for our children.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to make a trip to Santa Fe on Thursday to meet with victim families.

