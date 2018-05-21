When the unthinkable happens, we wonder, how could someone do such a thing and why?

We're checking into claims Dimitris Pagourtzis, the confessed shooter in the Santa Fe High School shooting massacre, was angry because he was rejected by a girl he liked.

The claim comes from one of the victims' mother.

"I think that she knew beforehand because this guy kept harassing her about wanting to be with her - like wanting to be in relationship." said Sadie Rodriguez, Shana Fisher's mom.

The mother went on to tell CBS News that a week before the shooting, Fisher "stood up to him" by "embarrassing him" in class.

On Monday, KHOU 11 spoke to the shooter's attorney.

"In terms of it being about someone who spurned him, we don't believe it to be the case at all...that appears to be pure rumor." said Nicholas Poehl, Pagourtzis' attorney.

At this point, we just can't confirm whether or not that was a motive behind the shooting that left ten dead and 13 others injured on Friday.

Even though the victim's mother made that statement and the shooter's lawyer refuted it, it's not enough to confirm either way, at least not yet.

