HOUSTON - President Donald Trump will be meeting with the families of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting during a visit to the Houston area on Thursday.
Air Force One is expected to touchdown at Ellington Field by 11:30 a.m.
The trip to Texas was originally tied to a fundraiser, but the White House confirmed Wednesday the president added to the itinerary.
The president is expected to meet with the families first thing when he lands at Ellington.
Eight students and two substitute teachers were killed during the shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18.
After meeting with the families, Trump will attend a fundraiser luncheon downtown hosted by the National Republican Senate Committee. It's a private event that sold tickets for $5,000 a person for the luncheon or $25,000 if you want to take a photo with the president.
After Houston, Trump is scheduled to head to Dallas for more events.