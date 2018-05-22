Santa Fe High School students returned to the school Tuesday to pick up their belongings left inside the high school last week.

Students lined up outside of the high school, signed in, left their cell phones outside and were escorted into the school by officers.

They are expected to return to class on May 29 to finish the school year.

Some parents are concerned the teens will be traumatized again after Friday's massacre where eight students and two teachers were murdered.

One student told us she got sick to her stomach when she went inside the school to get her property.

"When I went inside to get my stuff, it was eerie and I didn’t like it, and I didn’t want to be there and got sick to my stomach," said SFHS junior Shelby Aguilar. "But maybe with my friends and with everyone together and just be able to hug them, maybe it would be easier.”

The mother of a SFHS student expressed her concern Monday during a news conference at the SFISD headquarters.

“I can’t drag her in there and I’m not going to as a parent," the mother told SFISD superintendent Dr. Leigh Wall. "I’m taking her to counseling on Wednesday. I can’t drag her in there. I’m not going to.”

The superintendent said the school district would provide "opportunities" for the students who could not return to the school.

"We’re going to do everything we can to support our kids emotionally and socially, as we move forward," Wall told the mother. "Also, the school is coming up with a plan to not penalize kids with grades, but to give them opportunities, so I think that we will have the opportunity to reassure you and her and when the school contacts them they’ll have those pieces of information that will be helpful.”

KHOU 11 contacted the school district Tuesday morning through the district's new online media request portal to find out more about what will happen to the kids who do not feel comfortable returning to campus, but the district did not respond.

"It’s just going to be known, in that art room is where it all took place," Aguilar said. "It’s just never going to be the same."

Another student said she did not feel like the students who were near the killings should be required to return to the scene of the crimes.

“I’m still freaked out to go, but I’m going to go," said SFHS senior Averi Presley. "It’s just, all the people who were in the area where it happened, they probably aren’t going to come back and they’ll probably move or something and not show up.”

