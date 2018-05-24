SANTA FE, Texas - Santa Fe High School will be back open to students next Tuesday.

Some students say with friends by their side, they’ll be able to walk back into the building. Others say it is too early to return and not worth it, since it’s so close to the end of the year.

Brenda Yanez is the mother of two students at the school who are coping with their feelings differently from one another following the massacre that claimed 10 lives.

Her daughter Priscilla, 15, “knows her limitations,” says Yanez, and feels she is too traumatized to return to school.

Priscilla is a freshman and was inside the school during the mass shooting. Yanez says her daughter hid from the shooter with other classmates.

She also said since the shooting, her daughter has begun private counseling to help her cope. “I will not force her to go (to school),” said Yanez.

Earlier this week, Yanez addressed her concerns with district officials at a press conference. She said, “I can’t drag her in there. I’m not going to as a parent.”

A district administrator responded, saying they’d work with students who might have difficulty returning to the scene of last Friday’s massacre.

“We’re doing everything we can do support our kids emotionally and socially, as we move forward. Also, the school is coming up with a plan to not penalize kids with grades, but to give them opportunities,” an official said.

Yanez says she has not yet heard of any options, however. “For instance, can we do it online? Can they open up school in a community center, so that children don’t have to walk back into that school?”

Yesterday, in an email, the district provided her with a crisis hotline number, but no details regarding mandatory attendance.

The school calendar says classes will end next Thursday.

“You’re sending them back to school for 3 days, for what? It has been less than two weeks and you want them to face their fears, is what I’m hearing. Well, that’s not right and it shouldn’t be for all children to do that,” Yanez added.

Yanez says her 17-year-old son, Diego, will return on Tuesday. He feels going back shows “that the gunman didn’t win.”

KHOU 11 reached out to the district numerous times, through phone calls and emails, but we have not heard back about their policy regarding students returning next week and if it will be required.

