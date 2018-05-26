HOUSTON - Over the past week, the Santa Fe High School shooting has sparked plenty of security changes in districts across the area as students and parents wrestle with safety concerns.

The manner in which several districts have responded is as follows:

Huffman ISD will arm some of its employees in what it calls a “guardian program.” The employees will be chosen by the district and then trained by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Houston, Katy, Humble and Alvin ISDs say they’ve added additional officers.

In addition to extra officers, Dickinson, Pasadena and Alief ISDs have banned large bags and backpacks for the rest of the school year.

Texas City ISD has hired a director of security and school safety to oversee all the schools and make security changes where necessary. Lamar ISD has created a similar position titled, school safety coordinator.

In addition to extra officers for the remainder of the school year, Pearland ISD is working with the police department to hire more officers for the 2018/2019 school year.

One thing that all 11 districts are telling students is, “If you see something, say something.”

